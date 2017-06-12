Adair Co. BD of Education Special Regular Meeting 15 Jun 2017
This is official notification that the Regular School Board Meeting that is scheduled for 15 Jun 2017, at 6pmCT will be held at Adair County Board of Education Building Conference Room, 1204 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 STAR a drug station
|5 hr
|BOSS MAN
|11
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|CCR
|164,244
|Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25...
|14 hr
|ooh
|4
|onions
|19 hr
|no brains
|3
|Stereo installer
|20 hr
|whoknows
|3
|Sam edwards
|Tue
|Moron
|3
|Coy
|Tue
|I hate fat people
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC