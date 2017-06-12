Adair Co. BD of Education Special Reg...

Adair Co. BD of Education Special Regular Meeting 15 Jun 2017

37 min ago

This is official notification that the Regular School Board Meeting that is scheduled for 15 Jun 2017, at 6pmCT will be held at Adair County Board of Education Building Conference Room, 1204 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY.

