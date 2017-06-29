Adair Co. Adult Education Center now ...

Adair Co. Adult Education Center now at 969 Campbellsville Rd

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Adair Co. Adult Education Center now at 969 Campbellsville Rd By LeAnna Bennett, Director Adair County Adult Education Center The Adair County Adult Education Center has moved from Lindsey Wilson and is now located in the Kentucky Career Center, 969 Campbellsville Road, Columbia, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 21 min CCR 164,895
tabitha luttrell 1 hr know 1
Bridget & Hump 2 hr Mine 16
Private landlords 4 hr Slowstew 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 18 hr Bill Nye 909
Painter Wed Traveler 6
Young man looking for experienced woman Wed Curious 11
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC