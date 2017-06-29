Adair Co. Adult Education Center now at 969 Campbellsville Rd
Adair Co. Adult Education Center now at 969 Campbellsville Rd By LeAnna Bennett, Director Adair County Adult Education Center The Adair County Adult Education Center has moved from Lindsey Wilson and is now located in the Kentucky Career Center, 969 Campbellsville Road, Columbia, KY.
