Acpc SBDM Council meets at Garcia's, ...

Acpc SBDM Council meets at Garcia's, this evening, 06 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

ACPC SBDM Council meets at Garcia's, this evening, 06 Jun 2017 The Adair County Primary Center Site-Based Council will meet for their Tue 06 Jun 2017, meeting at 5:30pmCT/6:30pmET, at Garcia's Restaurant, 480 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville, KY. No decisions or votes will be on the agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Paul 164,151
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 7 hr Karl Marx 860
Young man looking for experienced woman 12 hr lsingle 6
Hey Adair Girls why can't more of you wear high... 13 hr wonder why 1
Rachael H 14 hr Merpy 5
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 20 hr been there 31
greg troutt (Sep '07) Mon 12 steps away 15
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC