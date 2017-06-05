ACHS Site Council Special Called meet...

ACHS Site Council Special Called meeting 7 Jun 2017

39 min ago

ACHS Site Council Special Called meeting 7 Jun 2017 The Adair County High School Site Base Council will hold a Special Called meeting Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 4:30pmCT, in the library at Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. The purpose of the meeting is to review applications and sign off on a textbook purchasing plan.

