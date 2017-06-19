Accident on Liberty Road sends one to hospital
Accident on Liberty Road sends one to hospital The Adair County Sheriff's office responded to a single vehicle injury collision around 12 miles down Liberty Road early Saturday morning June, 24, 2017 at approximately 5amCT. The collision occurred when 60 year old Etta Duncan was driving down Liberty Road and failed to see a large tree that had fallen in the roadway.
