A visit to the Great American Dollhouse Museum
A visit to the Great American Dollhouse Museum The Great American Dollhouse Museum is located in a 6000sqft WPA building in downtown Danville, KY. The museum features over 200 dollhouses, including "a complete miniature town circa 1910, includes mansion, business, retail and factory districts as well as a Shaker village."
