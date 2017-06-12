A reminder: Relay for Life finale:6pm...

A reminder: Relay for Life finale:6pm-12amMidnightCT at ACMS This evening, Fri 16 Jun 2017 City Clerk Rhonda Loy reminds everyone that Relay for Life is this evening, 6pm-12amMidnight CT, at Adair County Middle School's Booster Field, 224 Gen. John Adair Drive Columbia, KY, on the Adair County School District Campus.

