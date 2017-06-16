16 Columbia students named to WKU Spring 2017 Honors List
Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean's List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President's List.
