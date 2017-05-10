Wilma Holt, 86, Taylor County, KY
Wilma Holt, 86, Taylor County, KY She professed faith in Christ and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She stayed busy with several church groups, was a board member and had spent sixty years singing with the Church choir.
