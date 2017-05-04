William McQueary, 72, Middleburg, Casey County, KY native
William McQueary, 72, Middleburg, Casey County, KY native William was a Mental Health Counselor, a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era, 32nd degree Mason with the Masonic Lodge in Oakley, OH he is also 33rd Scottish Rite and a Syrian Shriner. His wife, Abby Gayle McQueary, survives.
