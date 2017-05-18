Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-to...

Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-town & KY 313

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Traffic Advisory: US 31W between E-town & KY 313 By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer KY Transportation Cabinet, District 8, Elizabethtown, KY Preliminary work continues for resurfacing a portion of US 31W from Elizabethtown to the KY 313 intersection. Crews have been working on drainage over the last few weeks and are currently removing old pavement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pregnancy concern 1 hr Concerned and wor... 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr George Justapose 163,677
I used to live at Spectrum!! (Jul '07) 5 hr ispeakfacts 40
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 10 hr Dawson Dave 827
Vicki Jeffries 13 hr Peter piper 7
5 STAR a drug station 23 hr City boy 4
News Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ... Sat Str8 Bruce 8
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC