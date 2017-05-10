Tony Lee Scott, 60, Cumberland County, KY Tony Lee Scott, age 60, of Burkesville, KY, passed away Tuesday May 9, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, KY. Funeral Services for Mr. Tony Lee Scott will be conducted on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 4pmCT, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, 601 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.