Text of CW3 Doug Nobles historic Memorial Day address
Text of CW3 Doug Nobles historic Memorial Day address It's was a VFW Memorial Day service which gave a last opportunity for Adair Countians to bid farewell to the old VFW Hall at 411 Fairground Street. It wasn't expected to be so big, but it was on an absolutely glorious Sunday afternoon, 29 May 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|163,932
|walmartt vision blonde
|20 min
|dad
|2
|Cody Cowan (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|Friend
|48
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|EVille Ed
|852
|Rachael H
|13 hr
|Nice
|3
|Flex Appeal
|13 hr
|Que
|4
|toothache
|14 hr
|word
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC