Terry E. Davis, 68, Taylor Co., KY He was a retired employee of Cox Interior after eighteen years of service, had worked for Parker-Kalon for twenty-two years, been a member of the Taylor County School Board since 1995 serving as a chairman for several years, member of the Facilities Committee, past Chairman of Democratic Committee and Fourth District Magistrate from 1990-1993. He was also a member of the Casey Creek Masonic Lodge #536 F & AM.

