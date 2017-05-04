Terry E.

2017-05-04 Columbia Magazine

Terry E. Davis, 68, Taylor Co., KY He was a retired employee of Cox Interior after eighteen years of service, had worked for Parker-Kalon for twenty-two years, been a member of the Taylor County School Board since 1995 serving as a chairman for several years, member of the Facilities Committee, past Chairman of Democratic Committee and Fourth District Magistrate from 1990-1993. He was also a member of the Casey Creek Masonic Lodge #536 F & AM.

