Susan Peck honored as Outstanding Educator 2017
Susan Peck honored as Outstanding Educator 2017 By Sheila Willis , science teacher, Adair County High School The 2017 recipient of the Educator of the Year Award is a most deserving person. She is well known for her 'puking pumpkin' experiments that wowed kids at our district's Hallow-Read programs, as well as her high energy chemistry lessons and her love of roller coasters that she rides with kids when on senior trip.
