Summer Shade Fish Fry & Auction The Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry & Auction will get underway at, the fire house, 50 Fire House Lane Road, Summer Shade, KY, at 4pmCT for the Fish Fry, 6pmCT for the Auction, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

