Shirley Bolt Garrett, 84, Taylor County, KY/Casey County native

35 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Shirley Bolt Garrett, 84, Taylor County, KY/Casey County native She professed her faith in the Lord Jesus at an early age and was a faithful member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church for fifty-three years. She had been a Sunday School teacher, a GA leader and a member of the Women's Group and Kitchen Committee.

