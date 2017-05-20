Senator Max Wise's Legislative Update. 20 May 2017
By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties While Memorial Day weekend is a wonderful time for gathering with family and friends for picnics, pool parties, and parades, I write to you with the annual reminder not to forget the true meaning of the event. Memorial Day is a time to remember the brave men and women who have put everything on the line so we may live in freedom in the greatest nation in the world.
