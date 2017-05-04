Samuel Eric Buckman, 44, Taylor Count...

Samuel Eric Buckman, 44, Taylor County, KY

Samuel Eric Buckman, 44, Taylor County, KY Mr. Buckman professed faith in Christ and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He loved being outdoors, and was a carpenter by trade.

