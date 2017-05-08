Sad word of the passing of Mr. Tonia L. Scott, 60, Burkesville, KY Mr. Tonia L. Scott, 60, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be posted on ColumbiaMagazine.com later, when available from Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.

