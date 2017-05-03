Sad word of the passing of Kim Downs, beloved Adair Co. teacher
Sad word of the passing of Kim Downs, beloved Adair Co. teacher The sad word has reached us of the passing of a courageous Adair Countian and beloved first grade teacher at Adair County Primary Center,, Kim McAllister Downs, at her home, after an illness, this morning, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
