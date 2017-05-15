Sad word of the passing of Frankie Welliver, Knifley, Adair Co. KY
Sad word of the passing of Frankie Welliver, Knifley, Adair Co. KY Mr. Frankie Jene Welliver, age 74 of Knifley, KY, died Tuesday, May 16, at the T.J. Health Columbia Hospital, Columbia, KY, after a sudden illness.
