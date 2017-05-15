Sad word of the passing of Eva Hildeb...

Sad word of the passing of Eva Hildebrandt, Adair Co., KY

Sad word of the passing of Eva Hildebrandt, Adair Co., KY The sad word has reached us of the passing of Eva D. Hildebrandt, 72, Adair Co., KY on Monday, May 15, 2017, at the Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg, KY. She was formerly of Cumberland County, KY.

