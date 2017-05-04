Sad word of the passing of Eunice Hoo...

Sad word of the passing of Eunice Hoots Flowers, 91, Burkesville

Sad word of the passing of Eunice Hoots Flowers, 91, Burkesville The sad word of the passing on Monday, May 8, 2017, of Eunice Hoots Flowers, 91, Eighty-Eight, KY, has reached us. Mrs. Hoots died at Glenview Health Care, Glasgow, KY.

Columbia, KY

