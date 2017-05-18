Sad word of the passing of Annette Mu...

Sad word of the passing of Annette Mullinix Bell, 58

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Sad word of the passing of Annette Mullinix Bell, 58 Mrs. Annette Mullinix Bell, age 58, of the Whites Bottom community of Cumberland County, KY, wife of Cumberland County Attorney Lindsey G. Bell, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be posted here when available from Norris-New Funeral Home, Burkesville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr another viewer 163,673
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 4 hr Dawson Dave 827
Vicki Jeffries 7 hr Peter piper 7
5 STAR a drug station 17 hr City boy 4
News Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ... Sat Str8 Bruce 8
Anybody seen a creepy guy walking down the road? Sat Freddie K 2
Moving mobile home Sat They do 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC