Sad word of the passing of Annette Mullinix Bell, 58 Mrs. Annette Mullinix Bell, age 58, of the Whites Bottom community of Cumberland County, KY, wife of Cumberland County Attorney Lindsey G. Bell, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be posted here when available from Norris-New Funeral Home, Burkesville, KY.

