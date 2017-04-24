Sad word of the passing of Albert Parent, 92, Summersville, KY
Sad word of the passing of Albert Parent, 92, Summersville, KY The sad word has reached us of the passing of Mr. Albert Parent, 92, who died Sunday morning, April 30, 2017 at his home. A complete obituary will be posted when available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|163,821
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Pissed
|23
|gays
|7 hr
|Enlightened
|30
|who is regina? (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Crash
|13
|Loud neighbors
|10 hr
|Respect
|12
|Candace eller wooten
|16 hr
|Sand man
|4
|Neal at the pawn shop that sells cars
|19 hr
|No way
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC