Ronald Dale Wilson, 72, Casey County, KY

Ronald Dale Wilson, 72, Casey County, KY He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam and will be accorded full military honors at committal services. He had retired from the Casey County Board of Education, where he served the community and school system as a teacher and a principal.

