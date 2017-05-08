Ronald Cochran, 71, Casey Co., KY
Ronald Cochran, 71, Casey Co., KY He was retired from the Chrysler Corporation, a Farmer and a Member of The Block Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was the son of the late Issac Preston & Rosetta Peyton Cochran.
