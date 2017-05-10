Revived singing at Flatwoods SBC Sun ...

Revived singing at Flatwoods SBC Sun 28 May 2017 Revived from Green County, KY will be singing at Flatwoods Separate Baptist Church, 1025 Wheeler Hill Road, Columbia, KY, at 6pmCT/7pmET, Sunday, May 28, 2017 Our pastor Bro. B.J. Huff and congregation would like to invite everyone to come.

