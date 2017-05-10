Revived singing at Flatwoods SBC Sun 28 May 2017
Revived singing at Flatwoods SBC Sun 28 May 2017 Revived from Green County, KY will be singing at Flatwoods Separate Baptist Church, 1025 Wheeler Hill Road, Columbia, KY, at 6pmCT/7pmET, Sunday, May 28, 2017 Our pastor Bro. B.J. Huff and congregation would like to invite everyone to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ...
|27 min
|Just an FYI
|5
|Stanziano
|30 min
|wondering
|9
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|39 min
|drunks
|19
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Betty
|163,432
|Bethany the lawyer on square
|2 hr
|Eric S
|1
|Psychiatrist?
|9 hr
|Flim Flam Man
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Believer
|795
|Making money like mad
|10 hr
|I got boots
|31
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC