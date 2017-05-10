Revived singing at Flatwoods SBC Sun 28 May 2017 Revived from Green County, KY will be singing at Flatwoods Separate Baptist Church, 1025 Wheeler Hill Road, Columbia, KY, at 6pmCT/7pmET, Sunday, May 28, 2017 Our pastor Bro. B.J. Huff and congregation would like to invite everyone to come.

