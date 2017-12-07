Revival at Calvary Temple Church May 7-12, 2017
Revival at Calvary Temple Church May 7-12, 2017 Calvary Temple Church, 88 New Concord Rd., Columbia, KY, will be hosting a revival beginning Sunday, May 7, 2017. Weekday services begin nightly at 7pmCT, and will continue through Friday, May 12, 2017.
