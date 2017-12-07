Revival at Calvary Temple Church May ...

Revival at Calvary Temple Church May 7-12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Revival at Calvary Temple Church May 7-12, 2017 Calvary Temple Church, 88 New Concord Rd., Columbia, KY, will be hosting a revival beginning Sunday, May 7, 2017. Weekday services begin nightly at 7pmCT, and will continue through Friday, May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min Paul 163,255
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) 5 hr truth 24
top 2 11 hr BillyHumble 1
Adair co nuisance committee 22 hr Old school 8
devon perkins (Aug '16) Wed Joseph 8
Charles Barnes May 2 Renter 15
Kosair & LWC May 1 BillyHumble 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC