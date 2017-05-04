Progress report: Hwy 704 Water Line p...

Progress report: Hwy 704 Water Line project well on schedule

Progress report: Hwy 704 Water Line project well on schedule By Ed Waggener The Columbia/Adair County Utilities District Project to bring adequate water pressure to customers on Fairplay Road is proceeding at a rapid pace, with barring an unforeseeable event, will be completed by the late August 2017 construction deadline. As of Friday, May 5, 2017, only .8 mile of the over 6 mile length of the project remained to be completed.

Columbia, KY

