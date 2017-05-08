Post 15 to conduct safety traffic che...

Post 15 to conduct safety traffic checkpoints

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Post 15 to conduct safety traffic checkpoints By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Affairs Officer KSP Post 15, Coumbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making money like mad 1 hr Sharon Burton 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Betty 163,393
Columbia pawn 13 hr Datruth 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 16 hr Screw the Russian... 787
Adair co nuisance committee Tue I got boots 9
devon perkins (Aug '16) Mon Yhj 9
Neal at the pawn shop that sells cars May 6 Datruth 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC