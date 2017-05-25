Poetry by Robert Stone - Lost in luck...

Poetry by Robert Stone - Lost in luckless life

Why are the wicked beautiful and proud entirely edged by their attractiveness, never denying yet never aloud demanding daily pliant acquiesce? Even most earnestly devoted, quake, living in limbo, lost in luckless life, confused by compliments profuse but fake offered with oath, facade concealing strife. Many unmerited descriptions show previous prisoners yet unaware, entangled early in passion aglow, riding and roped to untiring despair.

