Planning & Zoning to hear request for...

Planning & Zoning to hear request for Watson ST zoning change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Planning & Zoning to hear request for Watson ST zoning change Please be advised the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 6:15pmCT in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following: Request for zone change from R1-A Single-Family Residential to R-2 Low-Moderate Density Residential for lots located at 494 Watson Street , 496 Watson Street , 498 Watson Street & 500 Watson Street . Property owned by Lee Willis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 41 min usa 163,795
Needle exchange 1 hr Obama sucked 2
hotrod 1 hr why 1
New fitness center 4 hr Quiet observer 23
Pitbull/ boxer 6 hr Curious 1
What do you think of a bar with live music 7 hr Sigh 30
Hateful pharmacy tech 17 hr Wily 1
pva 22 hr Mr Twister 28
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC