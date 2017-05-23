Planning & Zoning to hear request for Watson ST zoning change
Planning & Zoning to hear request for Watson ST zoning change Please be advised the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 6:15pmCT in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following: Request for zone change from R1-A Single-Family Residential to R-2 Low-Moderate Density Residential for lots located at 494 Watson Street , 496 Watson Street , 498 Watson Street & 500 Watson Street . Property owned by Lee Willis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|41 min
|usa
|163,795
|Needle exchange
|1 hr
|Obama sucked
|2
|hotrod
|1 hr
|why
|1
|New fitness center
|4 hr
|Quiet observer
|23
|Pitbull/ boxer
|6 hr
|Curious
|1
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|7 hr
|Sigh
|30
|Hateful pharmacy tech
|17 hr
|Wily
|1
|pva
|22 hr
|Mr Twister
|28
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC