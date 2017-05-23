Planning & Zoning to hear request for Watson ST zoning change Please be advised the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 6:15pmCT in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following: Request for zone change from R1-A Single-Family Residential to R-2 Low-Moderate Density Residential for lots located at 494 Watson Street , 496 Watson Street , 498 Watson Street & 500 Watson Street . Property owned by Lee Willis.

