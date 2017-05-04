Opal Loyall Pierce, 88, Taylor County, KY/Green Co., KY native
Opal Loyall Pierce, 88, Taylor County, KY/Green Co., KY native She was a retired worker from Union Underwear, with service of over 30 years. She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|CCR
|163,230
|Adair co nuisance committee
|9 hr
|Old school
|8
|devon perkins (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Joseph
|8
|Charles Barnes
|May 2
|Renter
|15
|Kosair & LWC
|May 1
|BillyHumble
|16
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|Pissed
|23
|gays
|Apr 30
|Enlightened
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC