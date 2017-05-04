Opal Loyall Pierce, 88, Taylor County...

Opal Loyall Pierce, 88, Taylor County, KY/Green Co., KY native

Opal Loyall Pierce, 88, Taylor County, KY/Green Co., KY native She was a retired worker from Union Underwear, with service of over 30 years. She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

