Old Time Preachers Quartet at Egypt, Thu 18 May 2017
Old Time Preachers Quartet at Egypt, Thu 18 May 2017 A relatively new Southern Gospel Group with over 100 years combined experience in singing Gospel Music is coming to Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. Thursday May 18, 2017, at 6:30pmCT.
