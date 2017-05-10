Mrs. Estelle Cox, 92, Taylor County, KY
Mrs. Estelle Cox, 92, Taylor County, KY Mrs. Cox professed faith in Christ and attended the International Gospel Lighthouse Church in Acton. She enjoyed conversing with people, and was the owner of the Echo Valley Grocery Store in Mannsville.
