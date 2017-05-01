Mr. Samuel G. Cox, 76, Indianapolis, ...

Mr. Samuel G. Cox, 76, Indianapolis, IN/Elkhorn, KY native

Mr. Samuel G. Cox, 76, Indianapolis, IN/Elkhorn, KY native He was a truck driver by trade, and he enjoyed his work. His mind was a cultivation garden for ideas, which he loved sharing with those around him.

