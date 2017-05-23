Mr. Dylan Michael Bland, 12, Campbell...

Mr. Dylan Michael Bland, 12, Campbellsville, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dylan was a student at Taylor County Middle School, and had recently completed the 7th grade. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Fairview Baptist Church with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pva 1 hr Mister Clean 16
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr God said to kill 163,752
New fitness center 3 hr Milf hunter 21
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Fire Eater 837
Car chase in town. 3 hr Beat down 6
But wipping 4 hr whip it 3
Man who drives orange/red Hummer 8 hr Jon 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC