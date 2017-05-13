Movie will shown at J.O.Y Minstry 12-...

Movie will shown at J.O.Y Minstry 12-13 May 2017 A free to the public presentation of "The Conscientious Objector" will be shown at the J.O.Y. Ministry building, 212 Public Square, Columbia, KY, on at 6:30pmCT, Fri-Sat 12-13 May 2017. The documentary film is based on Mel Gibson's Hollywood production, "Hacksaw Ridge", about WWII Army private, Desmond Doss, who refused to carry a weapon in combat.

