Mary Helen Arms Humphrey, Burkesville, KY Mrs. Mary Helen Arms Humphrey, age 85, of Burkesville, KY, widow of George W. Humphrey passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Ky. The Funeral for Mrs. Mary Helen Arms Humphrey will be conducted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3pmCT, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, 601 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY, with burial in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, KY.

