Margo Miller: Procedure for traffic light failure

Click on headline for complete commentary By Margo Miller - As a public service, would you please remind people that when traffic lights are not working, as was the case in Campbellsville today, each driver should treat the intersection like it is a four-way-stop intersection. That means that every single car must come to a complete stop immediately before entering the intersection, and must not proceed through the intersection until it is their individual turn.

