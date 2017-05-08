LWC's Largest Graduating Class at Spr...

LWC's Largest Graduating Class at Spring Commencement

Click on headline for complete story with photo By Venus Popplewell Director of Public Relations, Lindsey Wilson College Lindsey Wilson College will cap off its largest class in school history at this year's spring commencement. The liberal arts college's 2017 spring commencement ceremony will be at 10amCT Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Drive, Columbia, KY.

