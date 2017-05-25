LWC's DeHaven-Boyd collects CoSIDA Ac...

LWC's DeHaven-Boyd collects CoSIDA Academic honors

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC's DeHaven-Boyd collects CoSIDA Academic honors By Charles Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - - Alexia DeHaven-Boyd was selected to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Thursday. DeHaven-Boyd is one of 10 student-athletes selected to District 2 in the College Division, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and academically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Painter 5 hr Old man 2
Needle exchange 6 hr The Press 9
Looking for older women 7 hr Jake 10
Any ladies looking 7 hr Jake 1
New fitness center 8 hr Barry 31
Baseball 10 hr Mr Twister 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 hr Paul 163,842
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,336,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC