LWC's DeHaven-Boyd collects CoSIDA Academic honors By Charles Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - - Alexia DeHaven-Boyd was selected to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Thursday. DeHaven-Boyd is one of 10 student-athletes selected to District 2 in the College Division, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and academically.

