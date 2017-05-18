LWC's Alex Durham, Columbia, is NAIA Scholar-Athlete
LWC's Alex Durham, Columbia, is NAIA Scholar-Athlete By Charles Balcom, LWC Assistant Sports Information Director COLUMBIA, KY - - Alex Durham earned 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete honors, officials from the national office announced on Friday. = It marks the third time in his career he has picked up the national academic honor, becoming the first Blue Raider in program history to do so.
