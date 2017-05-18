LWC's Alex Durham, Columbia, is NAIA Scholar-Athlete By Charles Balcom, LWC Assistant Sports Information Director COLUMBIA, KY - - Alex Durham earned 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete honors, officials from the national office announced on Friday. = It marks the third time in his career he has picked up the national academic honor, becoming the first Blue Raider in program history to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.