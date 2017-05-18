LWC Women's Tennis falls in National ...

LWC Women's Tennis falls in National Championship match

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Women's Tennis falls in National Championship match Second year in row LWC is Second in National Title Matche By Charles Balcom, LWC Assistant Sports Information Champion MOBILE, AL - - The Lindsey Wilson women's tennis team fought all the way to the end, but the Blue Raiders eventually fell to top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett 5-3 on Sunday in the NAIA National Championship match at the Mobile Tennis Center. In a rematch of the 2016 national championship, the second-seeded Blue Raiders once again clawed back-and-forth with the Grizzlies , but LWC saw its comeback attempt come up short of denying Georgia Gwinnett a second-straight title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr George Justapose 163,677
I used to live at Spectrum!! (Jul '07) 3 hr ispeakfacts 40
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr Dawson Dave 827
Vicki Jeffries 12 hr Peter piper 7
5 STAR a drug station 22 hr City boy 4
News Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ... Sat Str8 Bruce 8
Anybody seen a creepy guy walking down the road? Sat Freddie K 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC