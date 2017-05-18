LWC Women's Tennis falls in National Championship match Second year in row LWC is Second in National Title Matche By Charles Balcom, LWC Assistant Sports Information Champion MOBILE, AL - - The Lindsey Wilson women's tennis team fought all the way to the end, but the Blue Raiders eventually fell to top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett 5-3 on Sunday in the NAIA National Championship match at the Mobile Tennis Center. In a rematch of the 2016 national championship, the second-seeded Blue Raiders once again clawed back-and-forth with the Grizzlies , but LWC saw its comeback attempt come up short of denying Georgia Gwinnett a second-straight title.

