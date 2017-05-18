LWC Women's Tennis falls in National Championship match
LWC Women's Tennis falls in National Championship match Second year in row LWC is Second in National Title Matche By Charles Balcom, LWC Assistant Sports Information Champion MOBILE, AL - - The Lindsey Wilson women's tennis team fought all the way to the end, but the Blue Raiders eventually fell to top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett 5-3 on Sunday in the NAIA National Championship match at the Mobile Tennis Center. In a rematch of the 2016 national championship, the second-seeded Blue Raiders once again clawed back-and-forth with the Grizzlies , but LWC saw its comeback attempt come up short of denying Georgia Gwinnett a second-straight title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|George Justapose
|163,677
|I used to live at Spectrum!! (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|ispeakfacts
|40
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Dawson Dave
|827
|Vicki Jeffries
|12 hr
|Peter piper
|7
|5 STAR a drug station
|22 hr
|City boy
|4
|Intersection of KY 61/KY 90, Burkesville to be ...
|Sat
|Str8 Bruce
|8
|Anybody seen a creepy guy walking down the road?
|Sat
|Freddie K
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC