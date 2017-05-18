LWC, LCRH Partner To Expand Opportuni...

LWC, LCRH Partner To Expand Opportunities for Nurses

1 hr ago

LWC, LCRH Partner To Expand Opportunities for Nurses By Mariah Stearns Lindsey Wilson College and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital are partnering to provide expanded learning opportunities for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital employees. The agreement was made official during a Tuesday morning signing ceremony on the college's A.P. White Campus in Columbia, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

