LWC Concert Band Spring Concert is Fri 5 May 2017
LWC Concert Band Spring Concert is Fri 5 May 2017 The Lindsey Wilson Concert Band will present its annual Spring Concert this Friday, May 5, at 7pmCT, at Lindsey Wilson College's Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Drive, Columbia, KY, The concert will feature performance by the concert band, flute choir, percussion ensemble, and jazz band. Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New commonwealth attorney
|50 min
|Sammy
|15
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|52 min
|ChromiuMan
|163,218
|Adair co nuisance committee
|1 hr
|Guy
|5
|devon perkins (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Joseph
|8
|Charles Barnes
|Tue
|Renter
|15
|Kosair & LWC
|May 1
|BillyHumble
|16
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|Pissed
|23
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC