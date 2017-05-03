LWC Concert Band Spring Concert is Fri 5 May 2017 The Lindsey Wilson Concert Band will present its annual Spring Concert this Friday, May 5, at 7pmCT, at Lindsey Wilson College's Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Drive, Columbia, KY, The concert will feature performance by the concert band, flute choir, percussion ensemble, and jazz band. Admission is free.

