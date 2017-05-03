LWC Concert Band Spring Concert is Fr...

LWC Concert Band Spring Concert is Fri 5 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Concert Band Spring Concert is Fri 5 May 2017 The Lindsey Wilson Concert Band will present its annual Spring Concert this Friday, May 5, at 7pmCT, at Lindsey Wilson College's Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Drive, Columbia, KY, The concert will feature performance by the concert band, flute choir, percussion ensemble, and jazz band. Admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New commonwealth attorney 50 min Sammy 15
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 52 min ChromiuMan 163,218
Adair co nuisance committee 1 hr Guy 5
devon perkins (Aug '16) 11 hr Joseph 8
Charles Barnes Tue Renter 15
Kosair & LWC May 1 BillyHumble 16
anderson PIZZA (Aug '13) Apr 30 Pissed 23
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC