LWC Caps Off Record-Breaking Commence...

LWC Caps Off Record-Breaking Commencement Weekend

Monday May 15 Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Caps Off Record-Breaking Commencement Weekend By Venus Popplewell Lindsey Wilson capped off its largest graduating class in the college's 114-year history at Saturday's spring commencement held before a record crowd of over 3,000 guests. The college awarded a total of 282 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the college's 105th commencement.

Columbia, KY

