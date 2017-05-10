Louisvillian charged with multiple fi...

Louisvillian charged with multiple firearms violations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Louisvillian charged with multiple firearms violations Louisvillian charged with threatening to kill a Louisville Metro Intel Joint Task Force Member and multiple firearm violations co-defendant charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 28 min usa 163,409
Stanziano 1 hr Mcgriff 1
Bi guys (Jul '13) 4 hr Str8guy 22
Looking for fun 4 hr Str8guy 1
gays 4 hr Str8guy 32
Psychiatrist? 7 hr Flim Flam Man 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 7 hr MAGA 791
Making money like mad 19 hr I got boots 25
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC